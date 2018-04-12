WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Given Daily News Impact Score of 0.07

Media stories about WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. WESCO International earned a news sentiment score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the technology company an impact score of 45.9524431826331 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WCC shares. ValuEngine cut shares of WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WESCO International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, UBS began coverage on shares of WESCO International in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. WESCO International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.69.

Shares of NYSE WCC traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $62.90. 256,839 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 416,369. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,941.00, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.84. WESCO International has a 1-year low of $48.95 and a 1-year high of $69.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. WESCO International had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that WESCO International will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WESCO International declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 13th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Lynn M. Utter sold 768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total transaction of $50,350.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn M. Utter sold 737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.57, for a total transaction of $46,851.09. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,116 shares in the company, valued at $706,644.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc distributes electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers products and construction materials in North America and internationally. The company sells general supplies, such as wiring devices, fuses, terminals, connectors, boxes, enclosures, fittings, lugs, terminations, wraps, splicing and marking equipment, tools and testers, safety, personal protection, sealants, cutting tools, adhesives, consumables, fasteners, janitorial, and other MRO supplies.

