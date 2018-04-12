AT&T (NYSE:T) Earning Somewhat Negative Press Coverage, Report Shows

Press coverage about AT&T (NYSE:T) has been trending somewhat negative this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. AT&T earned a news sentiment score of -0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the technology company an impact score of 40.8572263213775 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

NYSE T opened at $35.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $219,837.59, a PE ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.39. AT&T has a 52 week low of $32.55 and a 52 week high of $40.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $41.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.21 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 65.57%.

T has been the subject of several recent research reports. Vetr downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.75 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank set a $40.00 target price on shares of AT&T and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.43.

In other news, CEO John Donovan bought 27,997 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.68 per share, for a total transaction of $998,932.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 179,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,416,477.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John T. Stankey sold 2,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $90,457.47. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,026,059.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Inc provides communications and digital entertainment services. The company operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility, and International. The Business Solutions segment offers wireless services, strategic services, legacy voice, data services, wireless equipment, and other services to multinational companies, governmental and wholesale customers, and individual subscribers.

