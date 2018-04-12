Somewhat Negative Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX) Stock Price

Media coverage about BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) has been trending somewhat negative recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals earned a coverage optimism score of -0.02 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the biotechnology company an impact score of 45.3718498326578 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BCRX shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.29.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $5.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 274,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,180,223. The firm has a market capitalization of $476.73, a PE ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.95 and a one year high of $7.39.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 261.18% and a negative return on equity of 106.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. analysts predict that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, designs, optimizes, and develops small molecule drugs that block key enzymes involved in the pathogenesis of diseases. The company markets peramivir, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, which is approved for uncomplicated seasonal and acute influenza in the United States and Canada under the name RAPIVAB, in Japan and Taiwan as RAPIACTA, and in Korea as PERAMIFLU; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor to treat cancer in Japan.

