Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect AmerisourceBergen (ABC) Share Price

News articles about AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. AmerisourceBergen earned a media sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the company an impact score of 44.947918839549 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ABC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $93.96 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Goldman Sachs raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Group set a $95.00 price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.72.

Shares of AmerisourceBergen stock traded up $0.41 on Thursday, hitting $89.50. The company had a trading volume of 26,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,978,736. AmerisourceBergen has a twelve month low of $71.90 and a twelve month high of $106.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $19,530.77, a PE ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.20. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 53.65%. The business had revenue of $40.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 21,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.58, for a total transaction of $2,104,683.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 287,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,383,646.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tim G. Guttman sold 11,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total transaction of $1,106,988.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 154,809 shares of company stock worth $14,446,032 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

