Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Getting Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Study Finds

Media coverage about Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMGN. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Leerink Swann reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $204.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $191.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Sunday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.57.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded down $1.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $171.02. 3,471,270 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,002,658. The firm has a market capitalization of $124,750.94, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.36. Amgen has a 1 year low of $152.16 and a 1 year high of $201.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a current ratio of 5.49.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.03 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 30.87% and a net margin of 8.66%. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.89 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen will post 13.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 16th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 41.97%.

In related news, EVP Sean E. Harper sold 1,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.62, for a total value of $283,070.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 4,575 shares of company stock worth $838,064 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, nephrology, and neuroscience. The company's products include Evenity to treat osteoporosis in postmenopausal women; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha to treat coronary diseases; Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Parsabiv to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism (sHPT); and Aimovig for the prevention of migraine.

