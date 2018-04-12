Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Stock Price

Media stories about Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Consolidated Communications earned a media sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the utilities provider an impact score of 45.0537252533356 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern’s analysis:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Consolidated Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Consolidated Communications in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Consolidated Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 5th. TheStreet upgraded Consolidated Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Consolidated Communications in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Consolidated Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

NASDAQ:CNSL opened at $11.80 on Thursday. Consolidated Communications has a 12-month low of $10.31 and a 12-month high of $24.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $821.02, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 104.50 and a beta of 0.75.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). Consolidated Communications had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 2.83%. The firm had revenue of $356.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Consolidated Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Consolidated Communications will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, April 15th will be given a $0.3874 dividend. This is an increase from Consolidated Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 12th. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.13%. Consolidated Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 596.15%.

Consolidated Communications Company Profile

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various integrated communications services to business and residential customers in the United States. It offers a range of communication services and products that include local and long-distance, high-speed broadband Internet access, video, voice over Internet protocol, private line, custom calling features, security, cloud, data center, managed and IT, and directory publishing services, as well as engages in equipment sales activities.

