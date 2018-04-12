Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Fiesta Restaurant Group (FRGI) Share Price

Headlines about Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Fiesta Restaurant Group earned a media sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the restaurant operator an impact score of 45.9403342768746 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FRGI. BidaskClub lowered shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Fiesta Restaurant Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.60.

FRGI stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.40. 35,802 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,246. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a one year low of $15.50 and a one year high of $25.35. The company has a market capitalization of $525.98, a P/E ratio of 32.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Fiesta Restaurant Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 26th that permits the company to buyback 1,500,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, major shareholder National Corp Leucadia purchased 176,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.59 per share, with a total value of $2,933,344.26. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,075,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,020,603.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack A. Smith purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.04 per share, with a total value of $51,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 52,041 shares in the company, valued at $886,778.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 186,814 shares of company stock valued at $3,113,194 and have sold 941 shares valued at $17,673. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Fiesta Restaurant Group Company Profile

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer citrus marinated, fire-grilled chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

