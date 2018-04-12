Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (FMX) Share Price

Media stories about Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) have been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, Accern reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB earned a coverage optimism score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the company an impact score of 46.2353324365595 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $96.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 343,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,866. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB has a 1-year low of $84.32 and a 1-year high of $103.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $34,175.64, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.82). Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $6.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 billion. research analysts expect that Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FMX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.40.

About Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB

Fomento Economico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V. (FEMSA) is a holding company. The Company’s segments are Coca-Cola FEMSA, FEMSA Comercio-Retail Division and FEMSA Comercio-Fuel Division. The Company conducts its operations through holding companies, such as Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V. and subsidiaries (Coca-Cola FEMSA), which produces, distributes and sells beverages; FEMSA Comercio, SA de C.V.

