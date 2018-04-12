Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect MarineMax (HZO) Share Price

Media coverage about MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. Accern rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. MarineMax earned a daily sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the specialty retailer an impact score of 45.7596249060163 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Several research firms recently commented on HZO. TheStreet downgraded shares of MarineMax from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. CL King upgraded shares of MarineMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Northcoast Research set a $26.00 target price on shares of MarineMax and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

NYSE:HZO traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.70. 140,938 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,677. MarineMax has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $24.30. The company has a market cap of $504.96, a PE ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.06.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.24. MarineMax had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $236.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that MarineMax will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MarineMax news, Director Joseph Allen Watters sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total transaction of $53,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $1,180,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 231,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,469,111.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,566,400. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

About MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc is a recreational boat and yacht dealer in the United States. Through 56 retail locations in Alabama, California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Rhode Island, and Texas, the Company sold new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, as of September 30, 2016.

