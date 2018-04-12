Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Meta Financial Group (CASH) Stock Price

News coverage about Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Meta Financial Group earned a coverage optimism score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the savings and loans company an impact score of 45.562843983286 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CASH shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 6th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Meta Financial Group from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meta Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Meta Financial Group in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Meta Financial Group in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

Shares of CASH stock opened at $112.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Meta Financial Group has a 1 year low of $60.70 and a 1 year high of $117.97. The firm has a market cap of $1,087.98, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 1.13.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.25. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The business had revenue of $58.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.47 million. sell-side analysts expect that Meta Financial Group will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Meta Financial Group’s payout ratio is 7.38%.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, financial institutions, and other businesses. It provides various deposit products, such as statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and NOW and regular checking accounts, as well as deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily include checking accounts and certificate accounts.

