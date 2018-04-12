Monroe Capital (MRCC) Receives News Impact Score of 0.21

News articles about Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) have been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Monroe Capital earned a coverage optimism score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 45.9409526907077 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

Shares of MRCC stock opened at $12.66 on Thursday. Monroe Capital has a 1 year low of $12.18 and a 1 year high of $16.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $256.04, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.60.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.35 million. Monroe Capital had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 23.78%. equities analysts expect that Monroe Capital will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 15th. Monroe Capital’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monroe Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Monroe Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Monroe Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. B. Riley began coverage on Monroe Capital in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Monroe Capital in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

In other Monroe Capital news, Chairman Theodore L. Koenig purchased 27,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.36 per share, with a total value of $338,256.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WARNING: “Monroe Capital (MRCC) Receives News Impact Score of 0.21” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/somewhat-positive-media-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-affect-monroe-capital-mrcc-stock-price-updated.html.

Monroe Capital Company Profile

Monroe Capital Corporation is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company is a specialty finance company focused on providing financing primarily to lower middle-market companies in the United States and Canada. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation primarily through investments in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt, and unsecured subordinated debt and equity.

Receive News & Ratings for Monroe Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monroe Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.