ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) Receives Media Impact Score of 0.22

News stories about ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. ScanSource earned a coverage optimism score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the industrial products company an impact score of 45.9587856244955 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of ScanSource stock opened at $36.85 on Thursday. ScanSource has a fifty-two week low of $31.40 and a fifty-two week high of $45.35. The firm has a market cap of $852.80, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.15.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.10. ScanSource had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.15 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that ScanSource will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SCSC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. BidaskClub upgraded ScanSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. ValuEngine cut ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded ScanSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.50.

ScanSource Company Profile

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in North America, Latin America, and Europe. The company's Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security segment focuses on automatic identification and data capture (AIDC), point-of-sale (POS), networking, electronic physical security, 3D printing, and other specialty technologies.

