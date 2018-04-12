Ziopharm Oncology (ZIOP) Earns News Impact Rating of 0.14

Media stories about Ziopharm Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Ziopharm Oncology earned a coverage optimism score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the biotechnology company an impact score of 47.9165432108249 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Several research analysts have commented on ZIOP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ziopharm Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Ziopharm Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. HC Wainwright set a $10.00 price target on Ziopharm Oncology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Ziopharm Oncology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ziopharm Oncology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Shares of ZIOP opened at $4.51 on Thursday. Ziopharm Oncology has a one year low of $3.33 and a one year high of $7.88. The stock has a market cap of $598.08, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 1.72.

Ziopharm Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. equities analysts forecast that Ziopharm Oncology will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Ziopharm Oncology Company Profile

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies for treating heterogenous solid tumors and unknown antigens. The company develops two immuno-oncology platform technologies, including Controlled IL-12, which delivers interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled and safe manner to focus the patient's immune system to cancer; and Sleeping Beauty (SB), which is based on the genetic engineering of T-cells using the (SB) system to rapidly reprogram T-cells outside of the body for infusion.

