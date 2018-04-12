AmerisourceBergen (ABC) Given News Sentiment Rating of 0.11

Media coverage about AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. AmerisourceBergen earned a news impact score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the company an impact score of 45.4740881626589 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $93.96 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Goldman Sachs raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Group set a $95.00 target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. AmerisourceBergen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.72.

NYSE ABC traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $88.19. 649,423 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,987,953. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $19,530.77, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.06. AmerisourceBergen has a 52 week low of $71.90 and a 52 week high of $106.27.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $40.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.42 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 53.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Dale Danilewitz sold 21,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.30, for a total value of $2,091,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Tim G. Guttman sold 11,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.60, for a total transaction of $992,960.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,834,003.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 154,809 shares of company stock valued at $14,446,032. Company insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

