Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Ditech (WAC) Stock Price

Press coverage about Ditech (NYSE:WAC) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Ditech earned a news sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.1691310175218 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

NYSE:WAC traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $0.60. 641,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,061. The company has a current ratio of 12.88, a quick ratio of 12.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -57.71. Ditech has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $4.25.

In other news, major shareholder Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc sold 25,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total value of $268,847.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 46.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ditech

Ditech Holding Corp., formerly Walter Investment Management Corp., is a diversified mortgage banking firm focused primarily on the servicing and origination of residential loans, including reverse loans. The Company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations and Reverse Mortgage. The Servicing segment consists of operations that perform servicing for third-party credit owners of mortgage loans, as well as its own mortgage loan portfolio.

