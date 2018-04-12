Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Mizuho Financial Group (MFG) Stock Price

Headlines about Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Mizuho Financial Group earned a coverage optimism score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the bank an impact score of 45.3364282888329 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

MFG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, April 7th. Goldman Sachs cut shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

Shares of MFG stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $3.67. The company had a trading volume of 305,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,233. The stock has a market capitalization of $46,293.39, a P/E ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.19. Mizuho Financial Group has a one year low of $3.37 and a one year high of $4.00.

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $8.06 billion during the quarter. sell-side analysts forecast that Mizuho Financial Group will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mizuho Financial Group Company Profile

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc engages in banking, trust banking, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and Asia/Oceania. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.

