Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Given Media Sentiment Rating of 0.14

News articles about Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Procter & Gamble earned a daily sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the company an impact score of 46.7853864963437 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the news stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s scoring:

PG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Vetr raised Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.92 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $78.50 target price on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.52.

NYSE PG traded down $0.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $77.79. 8,282,297 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,117,175. Procter & Gamble has a fifty-two week low of $75.81 and a fifty-two week high of $94.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $197,571.08, a PE ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 15.34%. The company had revenue of $17.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.7172 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 19th. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.41%.

In related news, insider Marylynn Fergusonmchugh sold 2,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total value of $184,922.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 46,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.01, for a total value of $4,169,406.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,011 shares of company stock valued at $9,710,976 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Given Media Sentiment Rating of 0.14” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/somewhat-positive-media-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-impact-procter-gamble-pg-share-price-updated.html.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company is focused on providing branded consumer packaged goods to the consumers across the world. The Company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Company sells its products in approximately 180 countries and territories primarily through mass merchandisers, grocery stores, membership club stores, drug stores, department stores, distributors, baby stores, specialty beauty stores, e-commerce, high-frequency stores and pharmacies.

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.