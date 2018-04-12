Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Red Hat Software (RHT) Stock Price

News articles about Red Hat Software (NYSE:RHT) have been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, Accern reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Red Hat Software earned a daily sentiment score of 0.23 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the open-source software company an impact score of 46.3436673536533 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the news articles that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

Shares of Red Hat Software stock opened at $156.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $27,745.42, a P/E ratio of 69.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.07. Red Hat Software has a 12 month low of $84.16 and a 12 month high of $167.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Red Hat Software (NYSE:RHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 26th. The open-source software company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $772.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.87 million. Red Hat Software had a return on equity of 29.36% and a net margin of 8.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. analysts expect that Red Hat Software will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RHT shares. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Red Hat Software in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up from $125.00) on shares of Red Hat Software in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Red Hat Software in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo set a $144.00 price objective on Red Hat Software and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on Red Hat Software from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.82.

In related news, EVP Delisa Alexander sold 1,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.87, for a total transaction of $173,943.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,547,765.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James M. Whitehurst sold 5,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.87, for a total value of $698,397.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,639,694.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,186 shares of company stock worth $4,879,717 in the last ninety days. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Red Hat Software (RHT) Stock Price” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/somewhat-positive-media-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-impact-red-hat-rht-share-price-updated-updated-updated.html.

About Red Hat Software

Red Hat, Inc provides open source software solutions to develop and offer operating system, virtualization, management, middleware, cloud, mobile, and storage technologies to various enterprises worldwide. It offers infrastructure-related solutions, such as Red Hat Enterprise Linux, an operating system platform that runs on hardware for use in hybrid cloud environments; Red Hat Satellite, a system management offering that helps to deploy, scale, and manage in hybrid cloud environments; and Red Hat Enterprise Virtualization, a software solution that allows customers to utilize and manage a common hardware infrastructure to run multiple operating systems and applications.

Receive News & Ratings for Red Hat Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Hat Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.