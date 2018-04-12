Sanofi (SNY) Getting Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Report Shows

News articles about Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Sanofi earned a news impact score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the company an impact score of 46.778563158366 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

NYSE:SNY traded up $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $40.89. The stock had a trading volume of 390,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,826,705. The firm has a market cap of $103,383.38, a PE ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.85. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $38.14 and a 1-year high of $50.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $8.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.65 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 23.25%. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Sanofi will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 10th will be given a $1.8609 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 9th. This is a positive change from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.58. This represents a dividend yield of 4.72%. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.14%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SNY. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday, February 8th. UBS reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Monday, January 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Sanofi from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.33.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi is a healthcare company, focused on patient needs and engaged in the research, development, manufacture and marketing of therapeutic solutions. Its segments are Pharmaceuticals, Human Vaccines (Vaccines), and Other. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of various franchises, including Speciality Care (Rare Diseases, Multiple Sclerosis, and Oncology), Diabetes and Cardiovascular, Established Prescription Products, Consumer Healthcare and Generics, and research and development, production and marketing activities for all of the Company’s pharmaceuticals operations.

