Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Schnitzer Steel Industries (SCHN) Stock Price

Media coverage about Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Schnitzer Steel Industries earned a news sentiment score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the basic materials company an impact score of 47.208383966551 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Schnitzer Steel Industries stock opened at $30.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $862.34, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 1.41. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a twelve month low of $17.50 and a twelve month high of $38.85.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $559.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.82 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Schnitzer Steel Industries will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SCHN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Goldman Sachs began coverage on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Profile

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc is a recycler of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal, including end-of-life vehicles, and a manufacturer of finished steel products. The Company operates through two segments: the Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR) business and the Steel Manufacturing Business (SMB). The AMR segment collects and recycles auto bodies, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap and construction and demolition scrap from bridges, buildings and other infrastructure.

