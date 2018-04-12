TETRA Technologies (TTI) Receives Media Sentiment Score of 0.08

News coverage about TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) has trended somewhat positive on Thursday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. TETRA Technologies earned a media sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the oil and gas company an impact score of 46.1425291835615 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Several brokerages recently commented on TTI. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.20 price target (up previously from $4.00) on shares of TETRA Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of TETRA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Piper Jaffray set a $5.00 price target on shares of TETRA Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TETRA Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 6th. Finally, Howard Weil lowered shares of TETRA Technologies from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.80.

TTI opened at $3.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.26. TETRA Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $4.54.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $227.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.40 million. TETRA Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.20% and a negative net margin of 4.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that TETRA Technologies will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TETRA Technologies news, VP Elisabeth K. Evans acquired 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.90 per share, for a total transaction of $29,640.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 63,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,033.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TETRA Technologies Company Profile

TETRA Technologies, Inc is an oil and gas services company. The Company focuses on completion fluids and associated products and services, water management, production well testing, offshore rig cooling, compression services and equipment, and offshore services, such as decommissioning and diving. It is composed of five segments organized into four divisions: Fluids, Production Testing, Compression and Offshore.

