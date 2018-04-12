Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) Given Daily News Sentiment Score of 0.20

Press coverage about Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Two Harbors Investment earned a media sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 46.345171711424 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of NYSE:TWO remained flat at $$15.60 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,784,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,071,899. Two Harbors Investment has a fifty-two week low of $13.85 and a fifty-two week high of $17.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2,728.07, a P/E ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 41.26%. The business had revenue of $100.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. analysts forecast that Two Harbors Investment will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 29th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.05%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.38%.

Several research firms have commented on TWO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, B. Riley set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.80.

In other Two Harbors Investment news, CEO Thomas Siering bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.85 per share, for a total transaction of $44,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 898,683 shares in the company, valued at $13,345,442.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mary Kathryn Riskey sold 3,186 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total value of $48,299.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $615,859.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,903 shares of company stock valued at $1,241,847. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust. The Company is focused on investing in, financing and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), mortgage servicing rights (MSR), commercial real estate and other financial assets (collectively known as target assets). Its investment objective is to provide attractive risk-adjusted total return to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

