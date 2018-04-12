Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Whiting Petroleum (WLL) Share Price

News stories about Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Whiting Petroleum earned a daily sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the oil and gas exploration company an impact score of 45.0673781918744 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the media headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Shares of NYSE:WLL opened at $37.04 on Thursday. Whiting Petroleum has a 12 month low of $15.88 and a 12 month high of $39.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.13. Whiting Petroleum had a negative net margin of 83.54% and a negative return on equity of 3.96%. The company had revenue of $474.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. Whiting Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Whiting Petroleum will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WLL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. KeyCorp set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 21st. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Goldman Sachs raised shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann set a $45.00 price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Whiting Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.96.

In related news, VP David M. Seery sold 1,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total transaction of $29,408.43. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,122 shares in the company, valued at $1,030,877.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corporation is an independent oil and gas company. The Company is engaged in development, production, acquisition and exploration activities primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. It is engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas liquid (NGLs) and natural gas.

