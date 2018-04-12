Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Share Price

News stories about AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. AtriCure earned a news sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the medical device company an impact score of 45.608897283622 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

ATRC has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. TheStreet raised shares of AtriCure from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of AtriCure from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.80.

NASDAQ:ATRC opened at $20.19 on Thursday. AtriCure has a twelve month low of $14.88 and a twelve month high of $25.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $679.11, a P/E ratio of -24.33 and a beta of 0.26.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The medical device company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $46.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.85 million. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 16.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that AtriCure will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Elizabeth D. Krell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Justin J. Noznesky sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total transaction of $68,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc provides atrial fibrillation solutions to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy; and EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the temporary cardiac signal sensing and recording during surgery.

