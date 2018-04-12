AT&T (NYSE:T) Earning Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Study Shows

Press coverage about AT&T (NYSE:T) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. AT&T earned a news sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the technology company an impact score of 45.0223922123689 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the media stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Wells Fargo cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Vetr upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.38 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.43.

Shares of T traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,165,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,078,238. The company has a market capitalization of $219,837.59, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.39. AT&T has a 1-year low of $32.55 and a 1-year high of $40.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $41.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.21 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 18.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. equities research analysts expect that AT&T will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.69%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.57%.

In other AT&T news, Director Richard W. Fisher acquired 2,600 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.10 per share, with a total value of $99,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,060. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John T. Stankey sold 2,307 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $90,457.47. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,026,059.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides communications and digital entertainment services. The company operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility, and International. The Business Solutions segment offers wireless services, strategic services, legacy voice, data services, wireless equipment, and other services to multinational companies, governmental and wholesale customers, and individual subscribers.

