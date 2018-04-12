Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Broadcom (BRCM) Stock Price

News stories about Broadcom (NASDAQ:BRCM) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Broadcom earned a daily sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the semiconductor manufacturer an impact score of 45.4434258334923 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

NASDAQ:BRCM traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $54.67. 25,521,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,373,016. Broadcom has a twelve month low of $40.33 and a twelve month high of $58.51.

Separately, Goldman Sachs set a $336.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 26th.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Corporation (Broadcom) provides semiconductor solutions for wired and wireless communications. The Company offers a portfolio of system-on-a-chip solutions (SoCs) that deliver voice, video, data and multimedia connectivity in the home, office and mobile environments. The Company’s solutions are used globally by manufacturers and are embedded in an array of communications products.

