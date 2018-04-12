Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Cross Country Healthcare (CCRN) Stock Price

Media stories about Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) have trended somewhat positive on Thursday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Cross Country Healthcare earned a media sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the business services provider an impact score of 45.5105315041177 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s scoring:

NASDAQ:CCRN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.34. The company had a trading volume of 87,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,615. Cross Country Healthcare has a 52-week low of $9.07 and a 52-week high of $15.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $410.38, a PE ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 4.34%. The company had revenue of $219.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Cross Country Healthcare will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CCRN. Jefferies Group began coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. Benchmark cut shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.14.

In other Cross Country Healthcare news, Director W Larry Cash purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.23 per share, for a total transaction of $56,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,275,503.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William J. Grubbs purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.18 per share, with a total value of $111,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 353,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,954,824.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Cross Country Healthcare (CCRN) Stock Price” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/somewhat-positive-news-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-affect-cross-country-healthcare-ccrn-stock-price.html.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare staffing, recruiting, and workforce solutions in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Other Human Capital Management Services. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments.

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.