Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) Receives News Sentiment Score of 0.25

News articles about Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Healthcare Realty Trust earned a news impact score of 0.25 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 45.9655600899356 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

NYSE HR traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,384,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,029. Healthcare Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $26.27 and a fifty-two week high of $36.25. The company has a market cap of $3,432.71, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 1.33%. The company had revenue of $107.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HR has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $30.00 target price on Healthcare Realty Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.38.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2017, the Company owned 201 real estate properties in 27 states totaling 14.6 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.3 billion.

