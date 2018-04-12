Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) Stock Price

News coverage about National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) has trended somewhat positive on Thursday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. National Presto Industries earned a news sentiment score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the conglomerate an impact score of 47.3048886028908 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the media stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

Shares of NYSE NPK opened at $94.70 on Thursday. National Presto Industries has a 1 year low of $88.80 and a 1 year high of $121.40. The stock has a market cap of $648.92, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.40.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 1st were given a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th.

National Presto Industries Company Profile

National Presto Industries Inc provides housewares and small appliances, and defense products primarily in North America. The company operates in two segments, Housewares/Small Appliance and Defense. The Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control single thermostatic control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers under the Presto Control Master brand; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric tea kettles; electric knife sharpeners; various kitchen gadgets; and timers.

