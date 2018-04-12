Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCE) Getting Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

News headlines about Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCE) have been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Coca-Cola European Partners earned a daily sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the company an impact score of 46.1479252696769 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s scoring:

CCE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “negative” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.38.

CCE stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 679,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,591,608. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $19,941.99, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.74. Coca-Cola European Partners has a 12 month low of $36.17 and a 12 month high of $44.75.

Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Coca-Cola European Partners had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 16.12%. Coca-Cola European Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. research analysts expect that Coca-Cola European Partners will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from Coca-Cola European Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. Coca-Cola European Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.56%.

WARNING: This piece was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/somewhat-positive-news-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-impact-coca-cola-european-partners-cce-share-price-updated-updated.html.

Coca-Cola European Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and markets a range of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers water, juice, isotonic, sparkling flavor and energy drink, and other products. It provides its products primarily under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, and Monster brands, as well as Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Vio, Royal Bliss, Honest, and GLACÉAU Smartwater brands.

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola European Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola European Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.