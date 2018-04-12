EastGroup Properties (EGP) Earning Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Study Shows

News stories about EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) have been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, according to Accern. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. EastGroup Properties earned a daily sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 45.8685028582377 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Several analysts have issued reports on EGP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EastGroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded EastGroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Sunday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Thursday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.64.

Shares of NYSE:EGP opened at $82.19 on Thursday. EastGroup Properties has a one year low of $76.44 and a one year high of $95.03. The firm has a market cap of $2,847.54, a PE ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.92.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 30.34%. The company had revenue of $71.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that EastGroup Properties will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 21st were issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 20th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is currently 60.09%.

In other EastGroup Properties news, Director Fredric H. Gould bought 3,000 shares of EastGroup Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $80.05 per share, for a total transaction of $240,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,724.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

