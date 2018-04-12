Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Share Price

News stories about Genesco (NYSE:GCO) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Genesco earned a daily sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the company an impact score of 46.8067229598147 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

NYSE GCO opened at $45.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $878.17, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Genesco has a 12 month low of $20.90 and a 12 month high of $55.90.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 15th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $930.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $902.00 million. Genesco had a positive return on equity of 7.07% and a negative net margin of 3.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Genesco will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Group set a $42.00 price objective on Genesco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Genesco in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Piper Jaffray set a $44.00 target price on Genesco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Genesco in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Genesco in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Genesco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Genesco Company Profile

Genesco Inc retails and wholesales footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company's Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys, Little Burgundy, and Underground by Journeys retail stores, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

