MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Earns Media Sentiment Score of 0.10

News headlines about MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) have been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. MGM Resorts International earned a daily sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the company an impact score of 45.0596248846452 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have effected Accern’s rankings:

Shares of NYSE MGM traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.93. 16,668,163 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,353,448. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $19,635.96, a P/E ratio of 34.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.40. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $27.01 and a one year high of $38.41.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 9th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.53.

In related news, CFO Daniel D’arrigo sold 36,366 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.78, for a total transaction of $1,264,809.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 242,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,444,549.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William Warwick Grounds acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.50 per share, for a total transaction of $35,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 46,000 shares of company stock valued at $49,000 and sold 142,646 shares valued at $5,104,710. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Domestic Resorts and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

