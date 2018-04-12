Monmouth R.E. Inv. (MNR) Earns Daily Media Impact Rating of 0.11

Media headlines about Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Monmouth R.E. Inv. earned a news sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 46.4000915521466 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the media stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

A number of research firms have commented on MNR. B. Riley cut Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $18.50 to $16.50 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Monmouth R.E. Inv. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.33.

MNR traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 389,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,980. The company has a current ratio of 6.85, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $1,173.93, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.54. Monmouth R.E. Inv. has a twelve month low of $13.87 and a twelve month high of $18.45.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $32.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.48 million. Monmouth R.E. Inv. had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 36.04%. equities research analysts forecast that Monmouth R.E. Inv. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. Monmouth R.E. Inv.’s payout ratio is 89.47%.

In related news, Director Catherine B. Elflein acquired 3,460 shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.38 per share, for a total transaction of $49,754.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 3,672 shares of company stock worth $52,752. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. Company Profile

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s primary business is the ownership of real estate. Its investment focus is to own single tenant, industrial buildings and leased to investment-grade tenants or their subsidiaries on long-term net leases.

