Sunoco (SUN) Given Daily Media Sentiment Score of 0.03

News articles about Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) have been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Sunoco earned a news sentiment score of 0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the oil and gas company an impact score of 43.6059180654087 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Sunoco and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Goldman Sachs downgraded shares of Sunoco from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group upgraded shares of Sunoco from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Sunoco from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.30.

NYSE:SUN opened at $27.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,613.85, a P/E ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 0.63. Sunoco has a 1-year low of $24.76 and a 1-year high of $33.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.74.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP is engaged in the retail sale of motor fuels and merchandise through its Company-operated convenience stores and retail fuel sites, as well as the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to convenience stores, independent dealers, commercial customers and distributors. The Company operates through two segments: wholesale and retail.

