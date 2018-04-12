Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Tower International (TOWR) Share Price

News stories about Tower International (NYSE:TOWR) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research group ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Tower International earned a media sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the auto parts company an impact score of 47.2224220416596 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of NYSE TOWR traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.75. 7,316 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,986. The stock has a market cap of $604.97, a PE ratio of 7.92, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.36. Tower International has a one year low of $21.00 and a one year high of $33.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Tower International (NYSE:TOWR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The auto parts company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $538.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.15 million. Tower International had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 30.05%. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Tower International will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TOWR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tower International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Tower International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase decreased their target price on shares of Tower International from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.33.

Tower International Company Profile

Tower International, Inc manufactures and sells engineered automotive structural metal components and assemblies primarily for original equipment manufacturers. It operates in two segments, North America and Europe. The company provides body structures and assemblies, including structural metal components, which comprise body pillars, roof rails, and side sills; and Class A surfaces and assemblies that consist of body sides, hoods, doors, fenders, and pickup truck boxes.

