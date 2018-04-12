Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact TripAdvisor (TRIP) Share Price

News headlines about TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. TripAdvisor earned a daily sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the travel company an impact score of 46.1606533877286 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the news headlines that may have effected Accern’s scoring:

TRIP traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.71. 1,051,453 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,974,281. TripAdvisor has a 12-month low of $29.50 and a 12-month high of $50.95. The company has a market cap of $5,674.63, a P/E ratio of 84.81, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The travel company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.08). TripAdvisor had a positive return on equity of 5.63% and a negative net margin of 1.22%. The business had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. TripAdvisor’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that TripAdvisor will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

TripAdvisor announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 14th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the travel company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of TripAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TripAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of TripAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of TripAdvisor in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of TripAdvisor in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twenty have assigned a hold rating to the company. TripAdvisor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.43.

In other TripAdvisor news, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 9,457 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $378,280.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dermot Halpin sold 26,313 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total transaction of $1,118,039.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This piece was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/somewhat-positive-news-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-impact-tripadvisor-trip-stock-price-updated-updated.html.

About TripAdvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. The company operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. Its travel platform aggregates reviews and opinions of members about destinations, accommodations, activities and attractions, and restaurants, which enables users to research and plan their travel experiences, as well as book hotels, flights, cruises, vacation rentals, tours, activities and attractions, and restaurant reservations on its site or mobile app, or on the site or app of travel partner sites.

Receive News & Ratings for TripAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TripAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.