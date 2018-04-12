Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) Earning Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

News coverage about Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Veritex earned a coverage optimism score of 0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 45.4826184716516 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Several analysts have weighed in on VBTX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Veritex in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Piper Jaffray raised shares of Veritex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veritex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:VBTX opened at $27.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $672.27, a PE ratio of 29.01, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Veritex has a 12 month low of $23.84 and a 12 month high of $29.50.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $28.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.90 million. Veritex had a net margin of 18.67% and a return on equity of 5.00%. equities analysts anticipate that Veritex will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John Sughrue purchased 6,912 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.85 per share, for a total transaction of $74,995.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,395.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William C. Murphy sold 55,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.93, for a total transaction of $1,611,111.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,073,621.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/somewhat-positive-news-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-impact-veritex-vbtx-stock-price-updated-updated.html.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

Receive News & Ratings for Veritex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.