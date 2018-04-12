Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Buckeye Partners (BPL) Stock Price

News headlines about Buckeye Partners (NYSE:BPL) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Buckeye Partners earned a daily sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the pipeline company an impact score of 45.8344529439045 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Buckeye Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Buckeye Partners from $55.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Buckeye Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Buckeye Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Buckeye Partners from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Buckeye Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.69.

Shares of BPL stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,174,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 964,447. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.96. Buckeye Partners has a fifty-two week low of $35.24 and a fifty-two week high of $69.95. The firm has a market cap of $5,599.58, a P/E ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.20.

Buckeye Partners (NYSE:BPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.03). Buckeye Partners had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $946.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $905.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Buckeye Partners will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Buckeye Partners news, Director Pieter Bakker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $92,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,369.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark C. Mckinley acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.46 per share, for a total transaction of $38,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,960. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Buckeye Partners

Buckeye Partners, L.P. owns and operates liquid petroleum products pipelines in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Pipelines & Terminals, Global Marine Terminals, and Merchant Services. The Domestic Pipelines & Terminals segment transports liquid petroleum products, including gasoline, jet fuel, and various distillates; refined petroleum products; and crude oil.

