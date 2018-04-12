Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect John Hancock Bank And Thrift O (NYSE:BTO) Share Price

Headlines about John Hancock Bank And Thrift O (NYSE:BTO) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. John Hancock Bank And Thrift O earned a coverage optimism score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.7087882977334 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

NYSE:BTO opened at $38.25 on Thursday. John Hancock Bank And Thrift O has a 12-month low of $31.24 and a 12-month high of $41.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 9th.

John Hancock Bank And Thrift O Company Profile

There is no company description available for John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund.

