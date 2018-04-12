Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Kennedy-Wilson (KW) Share Price

News stories about Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Kennedy-Wilson earned a news sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the financial services provider an impact score of 43.9688463114828 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

KW traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.05. 648,106 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,109,063. Kennedy-Wilson has a 52-week low of $15.95 and a 52-week high of $22.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The stock has a market cap of $2,733.65, a P/E ratio of 40.11 and a beta of 1.29.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. Kennedy-Wilson had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $181.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.56 million. equities analysts anticipate that Kennedy-Wilson will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 28th. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 168.89%.

Kennedy-Wilson announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KW. ValuEngine downgraded Kennedy-Wilson from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. JMP Securities raised Kennedy-Wilson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

In related news, SVP In Ku Lee sold 8,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.87, for a total transaction of $145,335.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 115,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,948,130.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider William J. Mcmorrow sold 99,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.87, for a total value of $1,677,721.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,917,001 shares in the company, valued at $32,339,806.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 231,950 shares of company stock valued at $3,912,997 over the last 90 days. 17.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kennedy-Wilson Company Profile

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and commercial properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

