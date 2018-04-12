Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) Stock Price

Press coverage about Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Ladder Capital earned a news impact score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 46.7071583815663 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

LADR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised Ladder Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. ValuEngine lowered Ladder Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ladder Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of Ladder Capital in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $17.50 target price for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price objective on shares of Ladder Capital in a report on Thursday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.25.

LADR stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.07. 925,878 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,436,531. The firm has a market cap of $1,682.61, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89. Ladder Capital has a 1 year low of $12.82 and a 1 year high of $15.39. The company has a quick ratio of 62.36, a current ratio of 62.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 20.78%. The company had revenue of $126.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.78 million. analysts anticipate that Ladder Capital will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 9th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.36%. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.65%.

About Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital Corp is a commercial real estate finance company. The Company’s segments include loans, securities, real estate and corporate/other. The loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment (balance sheet loans) and mortgage loan receivables held for sale (conduit loans).

