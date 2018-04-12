Ship Finance International (NYSE:SFL) Earns Daily Media Sentiment Score of 0.07

News headlines about Ship Finance International (NYSE:SFL) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Ship Finance International earned a media sentiment score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the shipping company an impact score of 47.68970738888 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Ship Finance International stock remained flat at $$14.65 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 330,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,446. The firm has a market cap of $1,502.79, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Ship Finance International has a 12-month low of $12.30 and a 12-month high of $15.98.

Ship Finance International (NYSE:SFL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The shipping company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $96.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.88 million. Ship Finance International had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 10.08%. sell-side analysts anticipate that Ship Finance International will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 16th. Ship Finance International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.65%.

SFL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Group started coverage on Ship Finance International in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs downgraded shares of Ship Finance International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ship Finance International from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ship Finance International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Ship Finance International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Ship Finance International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Ship Finance International Company Profile

Ship Finance International Limited owns and operates vessels and offshore related assets primarily in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, the company operates in various sectors of the shipping and offshore industry, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil product transportation, container transportation, car transportation, drilling rigs, and offshore supply vessels.

