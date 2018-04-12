Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Sprague Resources (SRLP) Share Price

Media headlines about Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Sprague Resources earned a daily sentiment score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the oil and gas company an impact score of 46.3320766620292 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

NYSE:SRLP traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.50. The stock had a trading volume of 9,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,397. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Sprague Resources has a 52 week low of $22.85 and a 52 week high of $30.75. The company has a market cap of $527.74, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 1.38.

Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 14th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($1.89). Sprague Resources had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 1.00%. The firm had revenue of $932.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.98 million. analysts anticipate that Sprague Resources will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

SRLP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley set a $29.00 target price on Sprague Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sprague Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Sprague Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase downgraded Sprague Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Sprague Resources (SRLP) Share Price” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/somewhat-positive-press-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-affect-sprague-resources-srlp-share-price.html.

About Sprague Resources

Sprague Resources LP is engaged in the purchase, storage, distribution and sale of refined products and natural gas, and provides storage and handling services for a range of materials. The Company operates through four segments: refined products, which purchases a range of refined products, such as heating oil, diesel fuel, residual fuel oil, asphalt, kerosene, jet fuel and gasoline from refining companies, trading organizations and producers; natural gas, which purchases natural gas from natural gas producers and trading companies, and sells and distributes natural gas to commercial and industrial customers in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic United States; materials handling, which offloads, stores and prepares for delivery a range of customer-owned products, including asphalt, clay slurry, coal and heavy equipment, and other operations, which include the purchase and distribution of coal, certain commercial trucking activities and the heating equipment service business.

Receive News & Ratings for Sprague Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprague Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.