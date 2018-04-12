Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Earns Media Impact Rating of 0.16

News stories about Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. Accern scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Tyson Foods earned a news impact score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the company an impact score of 46.6590086847198 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Shares of NYSE TSN traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $70.30. The company had a trading volume of 708,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,244,421. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $26,021.28, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.19. Tyson Foods has a 12-month low of $57.20 and a 12-month high of $84.65.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.30. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The firm had revenue of $10.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Tyson Foods will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.60%.

TSN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 20th. Piper Jaffray began coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Buckingham Research assumed coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.52.

In related news, Director Jeffrey K. Schomburger acquired 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.83 per share, for a total transaction of $202,041.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen R. Stouffer sold 15,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.22, for a total transaction of $1,149,593.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/somewhat-positive-press-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-affect-tyson-foods-tsn-stock-price-updated-updated.html.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The company raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; and fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats.

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.