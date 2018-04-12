Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Vista Outdoor (VSTO) Share Price

Headlines about Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Vista Outdoor earned a coverage optimism score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the company an impact score of 46.5919286270518 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VSTO. Roth Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Monday, February 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vista Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.79.

VSTO stock opened at $17.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $977.06, a P/E ratio of 9.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of -0.40. Vista Outdoor has a 1 year low of $12.35 and a 1 year high of $25.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $581.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.98 million. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a positive return on equity of 3.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. research analysts expect that Vista Outdoor will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products for outdoor sports and recreation markets worldwide. The company's Shooting Sports segment designs, develops, produces, and sources ammunition and firearms, such as centerfire ammunition, rimfire ammunition, shotshell ammunition, and reloading components for the hunting and sport shooting enthusiast markets, local law enforcement, the United States government, and international markets under the American Eagle, Blazer, CCI, Estate Cartridge, Federal Premium, Force on Force, Fusion, Independence, Savage Arms, Savage Range Systems, Speer, and Stevens brands.

