Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact IKONICS (IKNX) Share Price

Media headlines about IKONICS (NASDAQ:IKNX) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. IKONICS earned a news impact score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the specialty chemicals company an impact score of 46.2155916377573 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of IKNX stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.11. 13,494 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,703. IKONICS has a fifty-two week low of $7.25 and a fifty-two week high of $13.03. The company has a quick ratio of 7.11, a current ratio of 9.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

IKONICS (NASDAQ:IKNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.95 million during the quarter. IKONICS had a negative return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 1.31%.

In other IKONICS news, insider Joseph R. Nerges sold 3,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total value of $39,969.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 24.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About IKONICS

IKONICS Corporation is engaged in the development and manufacturing of photochemical imaging systems for sale primarily to a range of printers and decorators of surfaces. The Company has five operating segments: Domestic, Export, IKONICS Imaging, Digital Texturing (DTX) and Advanced Material Solutions (AMS).

