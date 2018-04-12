NuStar GP (NSH) Getting Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Report Finds

Media coverage about NuStar GP (NYSE:NSH) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. NuStar GP earned a news sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the pipeline company an impact score of 45.0355173739033 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

NYSE:NSH opened at $11.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $496.11, a PE ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.24. NuStar GP has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $28.20.

NuStar GP (NYSE:NSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $10.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.68 million. NuStar GP had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 168.31%. research analysts anticipate that NuStar GP will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NuStar GP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of NuStar GP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. B. Riley began coverage on shares of NuStar GP in a research report on Friday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered shares of NuStar GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho set a $16.00 price objective on shares of NuStar GP and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. NuStar GP has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

NuStar GP Company Profile

NuStar GP Holdings, LLC holds interests in NuStar Energy L.P. (NuStar Energy). NuStar Energy is engaged in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia, the terminalling and storage of petroleum products and the marketing of petroleum products. NuStar Energy has terminal and storage facilities in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Netherlands, including St.

