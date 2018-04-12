Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Vivint Solar (VSLR) Share Price

Press coverage about Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR) has been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, Accern reports. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Vivint Solar earned a news impact score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the company an impact score of 44.4183740763141 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

VSLR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vivint Solar in a research note on Saturday, January 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Vivint Solar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America set a $6.00 target price on Vivint Solar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Vivint Solar in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vivint Solar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

Shares of VSLR traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $4.10. The stock had a trading volume of 140,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,013. The stock has a market cap of $470.53, a PE ratio of -2.61 and a beta of -0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Vivint Solar has a 12-month low of $2.65 and a 12-month high of $6.09.

Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.11). Vivint Solar had a net margin of 78.01% and a negative return on equity of 24.76%. The company had revenue of $66.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.87 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.41) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Vivint Solar will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Dana C. Russell sold 71,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $232,846.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 400,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,900.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alex J. Dunn sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.17, for a total value of $634,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 268,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,934.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 512,054 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,382. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vivint Solar Company Profile

Vivint Solar, Inc offers distributed solar energy, electricity generated by a solar energy system installed at or near customers’ locations, to residential customers. Through investment funds, the Company owns solar energy systems it installs and provides solar electricity pursuant to long-term contracts with its customers.

