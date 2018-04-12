SongCoin (SONG) Trading 35.5% Higher Over Last Week

SongCoin (CURRENCY:SONG) traded up 40.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. One SongCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. SongCoin has a total market cap of $74,737.00 and $4,480.00 worth of SongCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SongCoin has traded up 35.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.71 or 0.01581180 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00001217 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 37.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00011048 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004039 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00008824 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004783 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00017451 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0976 or 0.00001268 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00022190 BTC.

SongCoin Coin Profile

SONG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 20th, 2014. SongCoin’s total supply is 32,565,300 coins. SongCoin’s official Twitter account is @dynomania. The official website for SongCoin is www.songcoin.org.

SongCoin Coin Trading

SongCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is not currently possible to buy SongCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SongCoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SongCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

